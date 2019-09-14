Share:

ISLAMABAD - Ambassador of Italy to Pakistan Stefano Pontecorvo on Friday hailed the Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS) for extending the best possible humanitarian services across country, a statement said on Saturday. The statement issued by Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS) said that addressing officers and volunteers during his visit to the PRCS National Headquarters here, Ambassador Pontecorvo said Italy is eager to expand cooperation with Pakistan in the health sector. He said Italy’s state-of-the-art medical equipment is recognised across world for its quality and advanced technology. Earlier, PRCS Chairman Dr Saeed Elahi thanked His Excellency Stefano Pontecorvo for visiting the National Headquarters, and briefed him in detail about different programmes and initiatives being undertaken by the society. He said that Italy rendered great support to Pakistan in the shape of relief items for the victims of earthquake in 2005 and floods in 2010. He said PRCS will appreciate support in different programmes and initiatives, like Emergency Ambulance Services Fleet as well as upgradation of Regional Blood Donor Centre. The visiting dignitary took a round of the Regional Blood Donor Centre and fleet of PRCS ambulances. He also penned his expression in the visitor’s book. Chairman Dr Saeed Elahi pinned the PRCS Star to Ambassador Pontecorvo’s chest and gave him a memento. Member Managing Body Brig Abdul Hadi (R), Secretary General Khalid Bin Majeed, Joint Director Operations Muhammad Obaidullah, PRCS officers and volunteers were also present on the occasion.