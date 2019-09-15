Share:

ISLAMABAD - Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl will hold a workers convention here on September 17.

According to Mufti Ibrar of the JUI-F, the party workers from the twin cities would participate in the convention.

A close aide of Maulana Fazlur Rehman, Mufti Ibrar, said that the party workers would be educated on the upcoming anti-government protest in the capital. He said that various committees comprising local leaders had been formed for the workers convention in Islamabad.

Meanwhile, a source in the JUI-F revealed that the anti-government protest was likely to take place in the last week of October.

He said that final date of the protest was to be finalised in the upcoming Majlis-e-Shoora meeting of the party which is likely to be held on September 18.

He said that the Majlis-e-Shoora meeting had been summoned by the party chief Maulana Fazl Rehman in order to give a final shape to the plans regarding the protest.

Earlier, the JUI-F had claimed that the government through its delegation had requested the Maulana to call off the protest and had invited him for talks. However, the government is yet to confirm the news. Maulana Fazk in a press conference had claimed that former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif had also assured him of supporting his party in the anti-government protest. However, the PML-N has not officially announced its support for the JUI-F in the Islamabad protest.

On the other hand, Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) has announced not going with the JUI-F in the protest.

While addressing media, the PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari had said that his party would not be a part of the JUI-F march in Islamabad. He had said that whether it was a sit-in by Tahirul Qadri, Imran Khan or by Tehreek-i-Labbaik; they were in opposition when those sit-ins took place but they never joined them.

However, while talking to reporters, Bilawal had assured of providing ‘moral and political support’ to the JUI-F.

Bilawal said that regardless of whether Fazl marched on Islamabad or toured the country, the stance of his party and the JUI-F was the same. “We definitely support the issues that he’s raising and he will have our moral and political support,” he added.