RAWALPINDI - Police booked a convicted inmate on charges of sodomizing a 20-year-old under trial prisoner inside Adiala Jail and began investigation, informed sources on Saturday. A case was registered with Police Station (PS) Saddar Bairooni on complaint of UTP Taimoor Khan against convicted prisoner Sajjad Khan under section 376 of Pakistan Penal Code (PPC), they said. Superintendent of Police (SP) Saddar Division Rai Mazhar Iqbal said investigators would seek physical custody of accused from a court of law on Monday to grill him for the crime he committed inside the prison. According to sources, Taimoor Khan, in his statement recorded on oath before Session Judge, said he was an under trial prisoner in a case registered with PS Taxila and was in judicial lock up since July 2018 along with father and two brothers. He added his father asked him to work as a labourer with a convict namely Sajjad son of Noor Ul Bassar in lieu of salary Rs5,000 per month. “I worked with Sajjad Khan for four months and was paid Rs8,000 as salary in cash and two wearing suits by the convict,” the UTP said. He alleged Sajjad Khan had assaulted him sexually in barrack number 3 twice in a time span of three months but he remained tight lipped because of fear of being tortured by jail administration and the accused Sajjad Khan. He said he was confined in high security cell by jail officials for six months without any violation of jail manual. “Upon asking for any inconvenience by the judges upon their visit to jail, I shared my saga with them and recorded statement before court without any pressure and my free will,” he said. Police, while taking action, registered a case against the accused and launched investigation.

SP Saddar Division Rai Mazhar Iqbal, when contacted, confirmed that rape case was lodged against a convict detained in Adiala Jail for sodomizing UTP Taimoor Khan. “Police will approach the court of area magistrate for seeking physical custody of accused for interrogation by Monday,” he said.