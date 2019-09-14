Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Model Customs Collectorate (MCC) on Saturday foiled a bid to smuggle narcotics abroad and seized 800 grams heroin power worth Rs8.5 million from a shipment at International Mail Office Chaklala, Rawalpindi.

Additional Collector Customs Ayesha Wani told APP that the heroin was being smuggled to Canada. Customs authorities intercepted a package at the mail office and after search it was revealed that the heroin power was tactfully concealed in ladies garments.Investigations have been initiated by the authorities. The consignment was booked by Sherbaz Vill Gahrat, Chitral to Talha, Canada Goug Leayens Boulevard.

The gross weight of the consignment was 1.3kg and net weight was 800grams. The consignment contained brown colour heroin powder, she said.