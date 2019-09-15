Share:

ISLAMABAD - Minister for Narcotics Control and SAFRON Shehryar Khan Afridi Saturday vowed to cleanse Punjab province of the menace of narcotics and announced to form a special task force to prepare a foolproof strategy to deal with the issue.

He said this in a meeting with a group of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders; the party’s members of the National and Punjab assemblies; local party leaders, ticket holders and workers in Lahore, said a statement issued by the Narcotics Control Ministry here.

PTI Punjab President Ijaz Chaudhry, General Secretary Shoaib Siddiqui and senior officials of the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) and Punjab Police were also present on the occasion.

Taking cognisance of a number of complaints lodged by party leaders and workers, Shehryar Afridi while addressing a huge gathering said that the DG ANF Major Gen Arif Malik and other members of the task force would soon hold a detailed meeting with Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar to finalise a strategy for province-wise crackdowns.

“Punjab is like heart of Pakistan and we will not allow any drug baron to play with the future of our youth. We have already netted a top drug baron from Punjab and whosoever would be found involved would be dealt with according to law,” he said. This is my mission and I would work days and nights to cleanse the country of drug menace, added the minister.

PTI leaders and workers welcomed the announcement and offered full support to the ministry and ANF teams to help cleanse Punjab of drugs menace.