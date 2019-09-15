Share:

ISLAMABAD - Completely ruling out any prospects for resumption of dialogue with its nuclear armed neighbour led by ‘extreme right wing, racist and fascist Bharatiya Janata Party’, Prime Minister Imran Khan said Saturday that India was trying to bankrupt Pakistan and push it into the blacklist of Financial Action Task Force (FATF).

In an exclusive interview with Al-Jazeera TV, the prime minister said after assuming office in August 2018, his government tried to start dialogue with its neighbour and sort out all differences including the core Kashmir issue through a political settlement, but they pulled back after realizing that Modi-led government had an agenda to push Pakistan into a disaster.

“No question of talking to Indian government right now after it revoked Article 370 of its constitution and annexed Kashmir illegally against the UNSC resolutions. They not only unilaterally violated the international laws, but also its own laws,” he said, adding the UN resolution called for plebiscite in the Occupied Kashmir, so that Kashmiris could determine their own fate. The prime minister said the two countries had similar problems including climate change but their sincere urge for dialogue was misinterpreted. “The BJP extreme right wing, racist and fascist government was treating us as we were scared of them. They took our peace gesture as an appeasement,” he added. The prime minister said India was more or less conducting a genocide, a sort of racial attack against Muslims and minorities, never witnessed in the history after Nazi’s Germany.

Says world must act now. Hopes cancellation of US-Taliban talks temporary thing

About eight million Muslims in Occupied Kashmir had been under siege for almost six weeks now. The developments had made the region as flash point as India could do anything like it did after the Pulwama attack to divert world’s attention from its illegal annexation of Occupied Kashmir and genocide of the Kashmiri Muslims.

They would try to blame Pakistan and could do what it had done in last February, and Pakistan had fears that similar incident could happen again, he added. Clarifying a question, the prime minister maintained that there should be no confusion over his statement that Pakistan would never start a war.

“I’m pacifist and antiwar. I am clear about it,” he said, cautioning that if two nuclear armed countries fought a conventional war, there was every possibility that it could end up into a nuclear conflict, which was unthinkable.

In that case, such a conflict would have far reaching consequences going beyond the Indian Sub-continent, he added.

If the international community failed to resolve Kashmir issue, it would have impacts upon the entire world and the entire world markets, he emphasized.

The prime minister said they would approach all international fora to highlight plight of Kashmiri people and the illegal and unilateral steps taken by India. They must act now as the situation would have the potential to snowball into a disaster spilling beyond the Indian sub-continent, he reiterated.

The prime minister said they would be urging the world powers like US, Russia and the European countries, to play their role in resolving the issue and mentioned that China had been very supportive to Pakistan. About US President Donald Trump’s offer to mediate between Pakistan and India, the prime minister Khan said they were really thankful to him for his offer, elaborating that when US president seriously intervened in an issue, there would be some sort of resolution. Secondly, if the US did not directly intervene, it had a role in the United Nations and the Security Council to exercise, he added.

India was stone walling this suggestion because, it knew that once the international community was involved, it would insist upon implementing the exercise of right to self-determination by the Kashmiri people, he added. The prime minister, to a question, replied that during his upcoming UN General Assembly session, he would focus on the Kashmir situation.

About the US president’s announcement to cancel talks with the Taliban, the prime minister termed it unfortunate and expressed the hope that it would be a temporary thing. President Donald Trump, he hoped, would get the talks going again. There was no other solution; no military solution to the Afghan issue, the only way out was to getting back to the dialogue table, he added.

He said Pakistan had been playing its part for durable peace in Afghanistan and encouraging all parties for dialogue.

About the country’s economy, Imran maintained that the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) government had inherited the worst economic woes as no other regime in the past had to face.

His government, he said, faced the biggest current account deficit causing pressure on rupee and leading to inflation. But the good news was that due to the most difficult decisions, that deficit had been narrowed down to 70 per cent and the economy was now going in the right direction.

After completion of five years, he said, the PTI government would leave behind ‘a surplus economy’, and it would be the last International Monetary Fund (IMF) package for the country.

To another query, the prime minister maintained that the IMF had not dictated anything which was against the country’s sovereignty.

To a question about taking U-turns, Imran said an idiot would not take U-turns whereas an intelligent person always revised his strategy, and cited his decisions during his cricketing career. An idiot would bang his head against a stone-wall, he added.

About the minorities’ rights in Pakistan, he said his government had pledged that every Pakistani regardless of the religion would be treated as equal citizens. He referred to the opening of Kartarpur Corridor for the Sikh community, expressing his resolve to protect the religious sites of all minorities. They would open up all such sites, he added.

He said mistreatment of the minorities was against the Constitution of Pakistan, the religion of Islam and the principles of Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him).

Whereas the difference could be seen in India where the Bharatiya Janata Party government, under the control of RSS (Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh), was in power which was persecuting minorities, he added. The prime minister said they had already introduced a ‘New (Naya) Pakistan’ in which rule of law was supreme. There was no precedent in the country’s history when the mega corrupt elements were put into jails like it happened now. There were not a single corruption case against any incumbent minister or the prime minister as none of them had any conflict of interests, he added. The government was devolving powers at the local levels to empower the local populace, he said, adding the government was actually taking the most difficult decisions ever taken in the country’s history. He also cited improvement in the power sector by controlling the losses and theft. The prime minister said people would soon see the difference as the country was heading in the right direction and it would go from strength to strength, he added.