LAHORE - Minister for Health Dr Yasmin Rashid visited Lahore General Hospital on Saturday. Principal Ameerud Din Medical College Prof Al-Farid Zafar apprised the minister about facilities being provided to the patients. Faculty members, Medical Superintendent LGH Dr Mahmood Salah-ud-Din and administrative doctors were also present.

The minister said that MS would be transferred immediately on poor cleanliness situation at government hospitals. She said that on the direction of Prime Minister Imran Khan, steps were being taken to improve condition of government hospitals. She said that MTI Act has been introduced to facilitate the patients.