ISLAMABAD-After the growing number of dengue patients in the city, the emergency preparedness department of the Ministry of National Health Services (NHS) on Saturday distributed over 200-bed nets in government hospitals.

According to an order issued by National Health Emergency Preparedness & Response Network, (NHEPR) 210 bed nets have been distributed in four public sector hospitals of the city.

As the dengue patients’ toll is on the rise in the city, the NHEPR has also distributed the bed nets in Capital Development Authority (CDA) hospital and National Institute of Rehabilitation Medicine (NIRM). NIRM is a hospital catering differently-able people from the country.

The notice issued in this regard said “It is stated that National Health Emergency Preparedness & Response Network, (NHEPR) ministry of National Health Services Regulation & Coordination (NHSR&C) in line with National Disaster Management, policy framework, and making coordination with all health emergency management including preparedness, response and recovery.”

It also added that keeping in view the recent surge in the number of suspected dengue fever cases reported from different parts of Islamabad and Rawalpindi, it is imperative to be vigilant about the situation and take necessary steps to limit and control further transformation of dengue fever.

The NHEPRN has been pleased to distribute/provide the long lasting insecticide treated bed nets (LLINS) to the different hospitals.

“Capital Development Authority (CDA) hospital 40, Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) 80, Federal Government Polyclinic 50 and National Institute of Rehabilitation Medicine (NIRM) 40,” said the notice.

It further stated that the LLINS had been distributed/provided for admitted patients to protect the general public and dealing medical staff of the hospital from dengue virus.

As per the fresh details, of PIMS hospital received 75 confirm patients with the dengue virus and 36 are still admitted while 49 were discharged. Out of the 36 admitted patients at PIMS, 26 patients are male and ten female.

As per the list of the patients, most dengue affected patients belong to rural area of the city.

Earlier, the city administration also imposed section 144 on fresh water accumulation and display of tyres in the shop to control the dengue spread.

The notice issued by city magistrate said that there are sufficient grounds for proceeding su/s 144Cr.Pc 1898 to prohibit any kind of accumulation of fresh water in any form what-so-ever and unauthorised display/storage of tyres as mentioned in preceding para by any person in the federal capital.

Congo virus patient admitted PIMS hospital also received first Congo virus patient after the Eid-ul-Azha on Friday night. The admitted patient was identified as Rasheed aged 30 and belong to Kohat.

PIMS spokesperson Dr. Waseem Khawaja said that Congo virus patient has been admitted in isolation ward and being examined by the doctors.

He said that it was the first case of the Congo virus after Eid-ul-Azha.