ISLAMABAD - Three Nobel Prize Laureates have demanded Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation to drop its plan to confer award upon Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi over blatant violations of basic human rights in the occupied Kashmir, attacks on minorities in India and his role in horrific massacre of Gujerat.

In their joint letter addressed to the Foundation, Mairead Maguire, Tawakkol Abdel Salam Karman and Shirin Ebadi expressed their serious reservations over the situation in the held valley, and said they were deeply disturbed to learn that the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation had announced to give an award to PM Modi later this month.

“Under Prime Minister Modi’s leadership, India has descended into dangerous and deadly chaos that has consistently undermined human rights, democracy. This is particularly troubling to us as the stated mission of your Foundation is to preserve life and fight inequity,” they said, and added the situation in the state of Assam and Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IoJK) were cause of grave concern as well.

Calls for dropping its plan to confer award upon Modi

“The organisation “Genocide Watch” has issued not one, but two alerts for India in these regions. In Assam, 1.9 million Indians have been stripped of citizenship; in Kashmir, since August, 800,000 Indian armed forces have kept eight million Kashmiris without phone or internet services,” they wrote in the letter.

They further said because of these human rights abuses, students in the occupied Kashmir from Kindergarten to college were unable to attend classes.

They also referred to attacks on minorities in India, especially Muslims, Christians and Dalits.

The Nobel Laureates further said that historians inside and outside of India had never cleared PM Modi of his involvement in the horrific 2002 massacre of Muslims in the state of Gujerat.

“As a result, Modi was banned from entering the US, the UK, and Canada for 10 years until he acquired diplomatic immunity by becoming India’s Prime Minister. To be sure, his role in that crisis as the then Chief Minister of the state of Gujerat cannot be ignored,” they argued.

They requested the Foundation to drop its plan to give an award to PM Modi because by doing so, they would send a clear and powerful message that the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation took its aim of equity, justice, and human rights for all seriously – and that it was committed to promoting these values in a consistent fashion.