LAHORE - Leading global smartphone brand OPPO has continued success with the achievement of a major milestone, becoming number one in sales volume in the Pakistani market in the months of June and July of 2019, according to Canalys, a leading global technology and smartphone market analyst firm. Despite the shrinkage of the total market size for smartphones in Pakistan, OPPO continued to reinforce their commitment to the Pakistani market and focus on increased localization in their strategy to take the top position in this market. OPPO is aiming for a stronger brand presence across Pakistan to further their brands strength in the mobile market across all segments. According to the report, Pakistan’s smartphone shipments for the month of July’19 were at 0.7 million units.