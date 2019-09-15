Share:

LAHORE - Acting Governor Ch Parvez Elahi has said Prime Minister Imran Khan would expose Narendra Modi and RSS to the world.

Talking to the media after visiting Wazirabad Institute of Cardiology on Saturday, he expressed hope that the Kashmiris would soon get freedom from illegal Indian occupation.

Parvez expressed gratitude for PM Imran Khan and Chief Minister Usman Buzdar for releasing funds of Rs840 million for WIC, lying dysfunctional due to lack of interest on the part of previous regime. He said that Nawaz Sharif and Shehbaz Sharif caused huge disservice to population by creating hurdles in completion of project of public interest. He said that Imran Khan was determined to highlight the Kashmir issue at the United Nations. He said that new things would come before the world which were so far hidden. He said that the Kashmir issue should be resolved in accordance with resolutions of the UN Security Council. He said that the US should exert pressure on India in this regard.

To a question about government performance, he said that the situation was gradually improving.

He said that PTI and PML were working together for welfare and well-being of the people and CM Buzdar enjoyed full support.

He said that health condition of Ch Shujat Hussain was much better.