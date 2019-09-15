Share:

A PIA flight , PK-759, was grounded at the Lahore airport and the passengers were offloaded after its fire alarm system malfunctioned.

The flight was going from Lahore to Jeddah. PIA spokesperson Mashood Tajwar, denied that the plane had caught fire and dismissed the media reports. The fire alarm went off, he said, but it wasn’t due to a fire.

It was a technical issue in the avionic system, he explained. The fire warning system wasn’t working properly, he said, adding that this is the system that tells you if there is a fire.

"PIA's staff is taking care of the passengers in the airport lounge," the spokesperson said.