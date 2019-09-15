Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Navy ship ALAMGIR with embarked Alouette helicopter, visited Port Salalah, Oman as part of Overseas Deployment for Regional Maritime Security Patrols (RMSP) aimed at ensuring safety and security of international shipping along critical choke points. PNS ALAMGIR is fitted with state-of-the-art weapons and sensors, capable of undertaking wide range of maritime operations in a multi-threat environment. Upon arrival at Salalah, the ship was given a warm welcome. During the stay at the port, Commanding Officer PNS ALAMGIR called on Southern Naval Area Commander and Deputy Commander 11 Infantry Brigade of Royal Army of Oman and conveyed sincere regards from Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi, Chief of the Naval Staff to the Royal Navy of Oman and highlighted that the visit of PNS ALAMGIR is a manifestation of the multifaceted long term collaboration that exists between the two navies, according to a statement issued by Pak Navy on Saturday. Pakistan and Oman are tied in eternal bonds of friendship and brotherhood. The visit by PNS ALAMGIR to Oman Naval Base was also in pursuance to policies of the government of Pakistan to further enhance friendly ties, and explore new vistas for future collaborative initiatives between the two brotherly countries. Later, the ship resumed its role in RMSP in the North Arabian Sea.