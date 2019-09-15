Share:

ISLAMABAD - The month-long post-Hajj flight operation which started in mid August to bring back over 200,000 Pakistani pilgrims from the holy land would conclude today (Sunday).

According to a spokesman for the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, comprehensive arrangements had been made in the holy cities of Makkah and Madina to facilitate the stay of pilgrims there. “Quality accommodation was provided to the pilgrims in Azizia and other adjacent areas. Transport remained available to pilgrims round the clock while quality food was served to them,” the spokesman claimed.

Three airlines, Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), Air Blue and Saudi Arabian Airline jointly conducted the flight operation for 10 cities, including Islamabad, Lahore, Karachi, Peshawar, Quetta, Multan, Faisalabad, Sukkur and Sialkot.