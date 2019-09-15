Share:

BADIN - A large number of workers of the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) on Saturday gathered in Badin Town to register their protest against the federal government’s alleged attempts to create unrest in Sindh by setting up controversial committees on Karachi.

The protesting PPP workers took out a rally from Mehran Chowk that converged into a big procession outside Badin Press Club. Speaking to the workers, MPA Taj Mohammad Mallah, MPA Mir Allah Bakhsh Talpur, Haji Mohammad Ramzan Chandio, Sain Bakhsh Jamali, Mohammad Aslam Rahu, Fida Hussain Mandhro and other PPP leaders flayed the PTI and MQM leadership for their alleged indifference to the real issues of Sindh and casting an evil eye on the administrative issues of Karachi city.

They alleged that Federal Law Minister Farogh Nasim under a deep conspiracy wanted to attack the sovereignty of Sindh province and divide Sindh by imposing illegal committees. They warned that PPP workers and people of Sindh would resist such moves and force the selected rulers to stop hatching conspiracies against Sindh and the PPP government in the province. They said that PPP leaders and workers were united under the leadership of party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and would not hesitate to go to any length to save the province. They told PTI, MQM and GDA leaders to mend their ways.

Also, PPP lawmakers in Thar reacted strongly to the Karachi Committee formed by Prime Minister Imran Khan for sanitation and other issues of the city.

MNA Dr Mahesh Kumar Malani, MPA Qasim Siraj Soomro, MPA Fakeer Sher Mohammad Bilalani, Senator Gyanchand, special assistant to chief minister of Sindh Veerji Kolhi, Nandlal Malhi and other PPP leaders in their press statement issued to the local journalists on Saturday strongly reacted over formation of Karachi Committee on Karachi. They said that it was another attempt by Imran Khan-led PTI government to attack the autonomy of the province against the Constitution of the country.

They said that there was no need to form committees comprising biased people when an elected government was working efficiently under the leadership of Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah. The PPP leaders said that such acts by the federal government had created anger and indignation among people of the province and asked the federal government to shun such acts in the best interest of the country, which was already passing through the critical conditions due to external threats.

They said any attempt to divide Sindh on any ground would be resisted strongly by PPP leadership, workers and people of Sindh.