Cavemen were eating cheese 6,000 years ago

LONDON - A groundbreaking study has found cavemen were drinking milk and possibly eating cheese and yoghurt 6,000 years ago - despite being lactose intolerant.

Scientists at the University of York identified milk protein entombed in the mineralised dental plaque of seven prehistoric British farmers.

The fascinating discovery represents the earliest direct evidence of milk consumption anywhere in the world.

The ancient human remains tested as part of the research lived in modern day Britain during the Neolithic period, around 6,000 years ago. Interestingly, it’s known humans at that time were lactose intolerant, so it’s believed Stone Age people were only drinking small amounts of milk at a time.

Alternatively they could have been processing it into other foodstuffs such as cheese and yoghurt, thereby removing most of the lactose, researchers say.

The caveman remains came from three different Neolithic sites - Hambledon Hill and Hazleton North in the south of England, and Banbury Lane in the East Midlands.

Individuals from all three sites showed the presence of milk proteins from cows, sheep or goats, suggesting people were exploiting multiple species for dairy products.

The proteins were entrapped within dental plaque which had become mineralised by components of saliva to form tartar or ‘dental calculus’.

China Philharmonic Orchestra embraces new music season

BEIJING - A concert was performed by China Philharmonic Orchestra (CPO) Friday night in celebration of the 70th anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China (PRC), starting a new music season.

The concert featured a series of classics reflecting the PRC’s 70 years of glorious history, including the orchestral music “Red Flag Ode” and “The Long March Symphony.”

The orchestra will mark its 20th founding anniversary and the 250th birth anniversary of renowned German composer and pianist Ludwig van Beethoven in 2020. The two occasions will be highlights of the new music season.

The CPO will delight audiences with world-class performances by a batch of great artists, including Czech soprano Edita Gruberova and Russian violinist Vladimir Spivakov.