MUZFFARGARH/OKARA-The Punjab Emergency Services Rescue 1122 on Saturday marked World First Aid Day across Punjab, on the directives of Director General Dr Rizwan Naseer to promote significance of first aid .

Rescue 1122 has launched a programme to impart first aid to every individual to ensure services by skilled first aiders at each and every house in crisis / disaster management. An exclusive ceremony was held at Rescue 11 22 office under District Emergency Officer Dr Irshadul Haq, which was attended by the rescue officials and volunteers.

Dr Irshadul Haq addressed the meeting and highlighted importance of first aid and skilled first aider. He informed that more than 0.5 million trained Rescue volunteers are in the field and serving the communities, adding that Rescue 1122 has served more than 7.3 million persons affected by various emergencies.

On the occasion, the rescue workers practically demonstrated rescue emergency. Earlier, a walk was organised, which started from Rescue office and ended Kashmir Chowk. On the occasion, the participants distributed awareness pamphlets the public to raise awareness among them about the first aid .

In OKARA, On the directives of Director General Punjab Emergency Service Rescue 1122 Dr Rizwan Naseer, the First Aid Day was observed with them theme: “A Trained First Aider in Every Home.” If a house has a trained first aider, it can face any emergency situation. In this connection, the Rescue 1122 arranged seminars at Govt Model Girls School, Govt Ashraful Madaras School for Boys, Alqalam High School & College, E Library, Rescue Community Stations to provide awareness regarding significance of the First Aid . Deputy Director Information Khurshid Jilani, District Emergency Officer Zafar Iqbal, Community Safety Officer Ayesha Sohail, Rescuers and the Community Emergency Response Teams volunteers and jounrlists attended the seminars.

Later a walk was taken out, which was led by District Officer Zafar Iqbal. The walk started from E Library and taking round of the stadium road, ended back on the same point.