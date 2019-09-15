Share:

KARACHI - Sindh Assembly Speaker Agha Siraj Durrani has supported the demand that Karachi should be made the federal capital again.

Talking to media men outside an accountability court here on Saturday, Durrani said that according to Article 149 of the Constitution the federation can only give suggestions to a province. It has been misconstrued that federation will control a province, he said. Karachi was the federal capital at the time of creation of Pakistan and this status of the port city should be restored, he said.

NOT TALKS WITH COMMITTEE HEADED BY FAROGH: NASIR

Sindh Minister for Local Government Syed Nasir Hussain Shah has said the provincial government has started repair of roads damaged by recent rains in the city.

Talking to the media, the provincial minister said the government has begun repair work from the road in front of Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC) so that easy passage for patients could be ensured. “Although this road falls in the Cantonment area, the provincial government will repair it, as it wants to improve condition of the city irrespective of which area falls under its domain and which not,” he said.

The provincial minister also announced the Sindh government would not deal with any committee headed by Federal Law Minister Farogh Naseem. “The prime minister is willing to carry out uplift projects in the city but the person appointed for this purpose is creating anarchy through his controversial remarks,” he said.

Opposing the very idea of division of Sindh, the provincial minister said that Karachi is the capital of the Sindh province and the PPP would ensure that it remains the capital.

RS12,172M TAX COLLECTED

IN TWO MONTHS

Provincial Minister for Excise, Taxation, Narcotics Control and Parliamentary Affairs Mukesh Kumar Chawla has said the Excise Department of Sindh collected Rs12,173 million tax in July/August.

Presiding over a meeting in his office, he expressed his satisfaction at the overall tax collection situation and said that checking of tax defaulter vehicles would begin soon.

The meeting was told that Rs1216.749million were collected in head of motor vehicle tax, Rs9064.656 million in infrastructure cess and Rs126.778 million in professional tax.

An amount of Rs9.514 million was collected as cotton fees, Rs800.683 million as property tax and Rs27.004 million in entertainment duty (including taxes from wine shops).