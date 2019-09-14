Share:

Rawalpindi-The anti-dengue awareness campaign launched by Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) in collaboration with Albaryak was in full swing and all out efforts were being made to raise awareness about lifecycle, prevalence, treatment and prevention of dengue.

According to a spokesman, the teams of RWMC Saturday conducted its campaign in Dhoke Khabba – UC 43 where communication teams briefed the general public about the importance of cleanliness and their integral role in maintaining cleanliness.

The communication team visited shop to shop and door to door to sensitize citizen about the purpose.

The teams called upon the residents to keep an eye on junkyards, schools and under construction buildings which lead to spread of dengue larvae and leave no place wet or with stagnant water.

The teams also urged the people to keep our surroundings neat and clean. This will help us to live healthy and better lives. Keeping our surroundings clean will only help in the betterment of society, spokesman said.

Later, leaflets containing material to sensitise the citizens about their role to control the dengue were also distributed among public.