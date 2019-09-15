Share:

LAHORE - An unbroken 271-run fifth-wicket stand between Sami Aslam and Adnan Akmal guided Southern Punjab to 291 for four at the end of the first day’s play in the four-day first-class Quaid-e-Azam Trophy match against Central Punjab at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. In a live-streamed match, there were initial hiccups for Southern Punjab as they were reduced to 74 for four half-way past the first session. But, Sami and Adnan, who were not out on 151 and 106, respectively at stumps weathered the storm. Left-arm pacer Waqas Maqsood accounted for Shan’s wicket in the seventh over by rattling his stumps. Hasan Ali soon ticked the wickets’ column on the first ball of his second spell by inducing an edge of Imran Rafiq’s blade to be caught by Babar Azam. Waqas struck in tandem, removing Sohaib Maqsood and Umar Siddiq, in a span of five balls. Brief Scores: Southern Punjab (first innings) 291-4, 84 overs (Sami Aslam 151 not out, Adnan Akmal 106 not out; Waqas Maqsood 3-51, Hasan Ali 1-67) v Central Punjab.