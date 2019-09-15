Share:

KARACHI - The Sindh Healthcare Commission (SHCC) has formed its Institutional Research Board (IRB) with an aim to review the research projects for scientific and ethical values and promote responsible research culture for health in the province.

The IRB will also facilitate the researchers by reviewing research projects and ensure that the rights and welfare of human subjects are being protected. IRB will welcome research projects of experienced as well as amateur researchers willing to initiate research in the areas of healthcare subjects, especially in Sindh. The main emphasis will be on subjects like infection prevention and control, injection safety and other health related topics.

SHCC will utilize such research projects focused on creating an impact in healthcare quality improvement in Sindh and present solutions for improvement in the areas of healthcare service delivery. The SHCC has notified Dr Rafique Khanani as chairman, Dr Faiza Erum Bhutto coordinator, Dr Tasneem Ahmed member, Dr Nazir Khan member, Dr Sharaf Ali Shah member, Justice Sabir Chippa member, Dr Najia Mansoor member, Dr Ayaz Mustafa member and Sameen Zaidi member.

The team from the Directorate of Clinical Governance & Training also attended three-day workshop (TOT) on patient safety initiative of the World Health Organization (WHO) in Karachi. On the other hand, SHCC is planning to establish its district offices at Ghotki, Noshero-Feroze and Khairpur and divisional office at Mirpurhhas.

The Directorate of Anti-Quackery sealed 28 clinics this week and a total 2,148 Healthcare Establishments (HCEs’) were sealed across the province. As many as 564 warnings were issued to HCEs over non-compliance till date. The Directorate of Complaints has received a total 99 complaints out of which 56 complaints were disposed of, 37 complaints are in process and six are sub judice.