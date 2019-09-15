Share:

LAHORE - Centuries by openers Abid Ali and Khurram Manzoor helped Sindh dominate the opening day of the four-day first-class Quaid-e-Azam Trophy match against Balochistan at the UBL Sports Complex in Karachi on Saturday. bid struck his 18th century in his 103rd match while scoring 120 not out, and Khurram scored 105, his 27th century in his 163rd match, as Sindh finished the day at an impressive 237 for two after Balochistan became the first domestic side to use the ‘no-toss’ by deciding to bowl first. The two batsmen stitched up a 212-run partnership as Balochistan bowlers toiled for wickets for most of the day. Yasir Shah provided Balochistan quick breakthroughs by first dismissing Khurram and then two runs later Saad Ali as Sindh slipped from 212 for no wicket to 212 for two.

BRIEF SCORES: Sindh (first innings) 237-2, 90 overs (Abid Ali 120 not out, Khurram Manzoor 105; Yasir Shah 2-90) v Balochistan.