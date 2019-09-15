Share:

The Punjab Wildlife Protection and Parks Department launched an inquiry against singer Rabi Pirzada for keeping exotic animals including an alligator, four pythons and snakes as pets at her beauty salon in the city.

Since the Pakistani Wildlife Act prohibits keeping animals like these as pets, DG Wildlife Protection official Sohail Ashraf said, no permit exists that could be obtained to legalize their ownership. These animals fall in the Third Schedule of the Wildlife Act, and no one could be issued a license for keeping them as pets.

The department has presented a challan against the singer in a local court.

He said the violator of the Act could face up to two-year imprisonment.