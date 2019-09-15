Share:

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan has stated that positive steps taken by the incumbent government are leading towards real change in the lives of the people.

In a series of tweets, the Special Assistant said dispensation of speedy and inexpensive justice is basic ideology of PTI and the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Earlier, one generation filed cases and it was decided at the time of third generation. Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan said the process of issuing and receiving of legal summons to attendance and witnesses in the court is being linked with modern technology. She said inheritance right available to women under Islam had turned into social and legal complications.

Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan said Prime Minister Imran Khan is determined to transform the society on the pattern of state of Madinah and the law constituted under his direction will ensure women get their due share in property.

Special Assistant on Information and Broadcasting said the Legal Aid and Justice Authority Bill will assist the people incarcerated in Pakistani jails, especially women, children and other deserving prisoners, to get the facility of legal aid.