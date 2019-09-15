Share:

LAHORE - Minister Information and Culture Mian Aslam Iqbal watched a play on the plight of Kashmiris at Alhamra. Friday

Speaking on the occasion, Aslam took a swipe at India for using brutal forces against innocent people of Kashmir. He reiterating the resolve to continue with backing Kashmiris in their just struggle for right to self-determination.

The play “Aseer-e-Azadi” was part of LAC’s series of events to show solidarity with Kashmiris fighting for right to self-determination. Wife of Hurriyet leader graced the event as chief guest on the first day.

She came down hard on India for continuing curfew for 40 days and called upon the world power to get the issue resolved as the Valley has been cut off from the world.

“The champions of democracy and human rights across the world are requested to play their part for protecting the rights of innocent Kashmiris.

“I appeal to all sane elements to raise voice against Indian atrocities and aggression in Kashmir and pressure India to hold free and fair plebiscite in Kashmir according to the UN resolutions, she added.

Aslam Mughal and Afzaal Nabi scripted it while Amir Nawaz directed the drama all about the ongoing campaign for Kashmir cause. Playwrights said it has been staged to expose Indian atrocities while the director said Kashmir dispute is an internationally recognized issue and needs to be resolved in accordance with the UNSC resolutions and aspirations of Kashmiri people.

The play starred Nida Malik, Sarfaraz Ansari, Zohaib Haider, Zaheer Tajj, Afzal Nabi, Hafza Tahir, Zeeshan Haider, Mansoor, Imran and Bilal. LAC board of governors chairperson Moneeza Hashmi watched it. Executive Director Ather Ali Khan said: undoubtedly India is Israel for people of Kashmir. Indian army attacked them day and night Indian forces harassing innocent Kashmiris with bullets.

We will continue showing solidarity with people of Kashmir. The UN peace force must be deputed to stop Indian aggression.