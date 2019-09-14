Share:

LAHORE-Actress Veena Malik is undergoing breast surgery. Veena took Twitter to reveal information about her breast surgery after effective therapy.

“I had a successful fibroadenoma removal surgery at the South City Hospital, Karachi. I am indebted to all the love and prayers said and expressed by my people,” she wrote on Twitter. She also gave all women a powerful message that breast care is ‘ real ‘ and important. She claimed that females had to take care of themselves, be it breast cancer or any other breast disease. And it’s not supposed to be a tabu. “Veena presented with a painful lump which was increasing in size. I examined and felt a hard lump in her breast. It was a benign lump. The surgery went uneventful, she recovered really well,” the doctor said in her statement.