ISLAMABAD - Pakistani boxer Mohammad Waseem knocked out Philippines’ Conrado Tanamor in the first round of their bout in Dubai on late Friday. Wasim took only 82 seconds to knock out his opponent and make the nation proud. He was in action for the first time this year. It was the ninth professional win for Wasim, who is also known as “falcon” due to his quick and swift style of boxing. He was training in Scotland for the last six months. “I’m really happy to win this fight in the first round. As I had already announced, I dedicate this win to my Kashmiri brothers,” he said in a video message after the victory. He expressed the determination to keep on working hard and bring more honours for the country in future. “I have been training really hard for this fight. I knew, I will be a world champion soon. I will keep performing better in future to make the nation proud,” he added.