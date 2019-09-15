Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Information Minister Mian Aslam Iqbal has confirmed his participation in the inaugural ceremony of the World Tourism Day Motorcycle Rally, which will be held under the auspice of K2 Kings Tourist Association of Pakistan (KKTAP) and AJK government from Lahore to Kashmir from September 25. Earlier, KKTAP Secretary Information Ahmed Junaid Zaidi met the information minister and requested him to attend the event. The information minister lauded the efforts of the KKTAP and accepted the request for the purpose of showing solidarity with Kashmiris and development of tourism in the country. The minister also ensured that that Punjab Tourism Minister Rai Taimoor Khan will also attend the event. Tourists from all over the country will gather and start the rally at Minar-e-Pakistan, which will reach Kashmir on September 27.