FAISALABAD - The Ministry of Privatization auctioned 15 kanal land owned by Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) for Rs645 million at Faisal Town, Mauza Malikpur Chak No 203-RB Canal Road, Faisalabad. Director General (DG) Privatization Commission Iftikhar Hussain Naqvi supervised the auction procession while other members of the auction committee including Ejaz Rasool Director Privatization Commissioner and Salman Amin Senior Consultant were also present on the occasion. Speaking on the occasion, DG Privatization Commission Iftikhar Hussain Naqvi said the government had decided to auction state owned properties in various parts of the country. He said that 3 successful auctions were already held in Islamabad, Lahore and Gujranwala followed by 4th auction in Faisalabad, whereas, remaining auctions would be held in Multan, Rahim Yar Khan, Nawab Shah, Swat and Abbottabad.