Share:

KARACHI - Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that 166 new cases of the coronavirus have been reported from across the province during the last 24 hours, adding fortunately no death has been reported overnight. In a statement issued here from the CM House on Monday, the chief minister said that so far 2,445 deaths had been reported from the virus which constituted 1.8 percent of the total number of patients.

Murad Shah said that 12,093 tests were conducted which helped identify 166 new cases of the coronavirus that constituted 1 percent detection rate. He added that so far 1145262 samples had been tested in Sindh which led to the identification of 132,250 cases. “Of these, 97 percent or 127,626 patients have recovered, including 177 overnight,” he elaborated. According to the CM, currently 2179 patients are under treatment, of whom 1,897 are in home isolation, six are at isolation centers and 276 are at different hospitals. “The condition of 163 patients is stated to be critical, including 19 those who have been shifted onto ventilators,” he disclosed. Syed Murad Ali Shah said that out of 166 new cases, 74 had been reported from Karachi, including 26 from district East, 19 from South, 12 from Central, 11 from Korangi, four from Malir and two from West.

He added that Hyderabad had 16 fresh cases, Badin 13, Umerkot nine, Ghotki eight, Kambar seven, Thatta five, Khairpur, Larkana, Naushehroferoze, Sanghar, Shaheed Benazirabad, Shikarpur, Sujawal, Sukkur and Tando Allah Yar two cases each, while Jamshoro, Tharparkar and Dadu one case each.