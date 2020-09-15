Share:

Kandhkot - At least three people were killed while four others were seriously injured in a road mishap here in the jurisdiction of B Section Police on Monday morning.

As per reports, a family, hailing from Punjab, was travelling in a Mazda vehicle. When the family reached near Ghotki toll plaza on the National Highway, suddenly a long vehicle collided with the vehicle they were travelling in. Resultantly, three people, namely Bilal Hussain, Mohammad Shaban and Asad Nawaz were killed on the spot whereas four others namely Aijaz Ahmed, Bilawal, Ayaz and Kashif sustained serious injuries.

Local police rushed to the scene and shifted the bodies as well as the injured to THQ hospital, Ghotki. The duty doctors referred all the injured to Sukkur and Rahim Yar Khan hospitals due to their critical condition.

Police said that the incident occurred due to over-speeding. Police impounded the vehicle. However, driver managed to escape from the scene. No complaint had been lodged in this matter till the filing of this news.

Two motorcyclists seriously wounded

In a separate incident, two motorcyclists sustained serious injuries after their bike was hit by a speeding car. The incident occurred in the jurisdiction of Kandhkot police b section near Ranu Stop on the Indus Highway.

Police said that Jogi Golo and Maraqab Ali were on their way to Kandhkot when they met an accident. Local villagers rushed them to a nearby hospital.