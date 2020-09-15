Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar has said that if the victim wants, a judicial commission can be formed on the tragic Motorway incident .

The accused involved in the tragedy are terrorists. There will be no concession with them.

They will not be allowed to flee. The government has no objection to his treatment but Nawaz Sharif should satisfy the government and judiciary by giving information about the treatment being given.

There is no such thing as unity and ideology in the opposition. He was talking to the media after planting saplings in connection with the tree planting campaign organised by Boy Scouts at Governor House Lahore on Monday.

On the occasion, The Principal Secretary to the Governor Punjab Dr Rashid Mansoor, Provincial Commissioner Punjab Boy Scouts Association Mohammad Shahr Yar Sultan, Provincial Commissioner Admin Muhammad Wasim Bari, Provincial Secretary Tariq Quraishi and Scouts Leader Mahmood Sadiq Dhoothar were also present.

The Governor Punjab had also met with CCPO Lahore Umar Sheikh. CCPO briefed about the progress made on the Motorway tragedy and other important measures.

Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar while answering the questions of the media said that the police and other concerned agencies have worked expeditiously on the tragedy of the Motorway.

This speedy progress is an example of extraordinary work. He added that more DNA tests are being done, the accused will never flee and they will be arrested as soon as possible.

These beasts do not deserve any concessions. Replying to a question, the Governor Punjab said that it was the unequivocal decision of the government that the accused in the Motorway tragedy should be targeted in any case and if the affected woman thinks that she should investigate the tragedy through the Judicial Commission, the government will have no objection and all the requirements of justice will be met fairly.

Regarding the All Parties Conference, Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said that the APC is a constitutional and democratic right of the opposition but the opposition parties have their own political interests and views so it does not matter how many times they call the All Parties Conference.

Even if they call APC but they can never be united and there is no threat anymore.

He said that the opposition parties can’t bear the country’s success on economic and other major aspects. Praise is to God, today the whole world is not only appreciating Pakistan’s actions against corona but they are also telling the crisis-stricken countries of corona to learn from Pakistan how to deal with it.

If Allah wills, Pakistan is now on the path of rapid development and we have defeated corona in the country through a successful policy of smart lockdown but there are still some threats about COVID19 so the basic precautions are necessary.

Addressing the function, the Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said that Boys and Girl Scouts are being fully activated in Punjab and soon a convention of Girls and Boys Scouts will be held at Governor House where the special guest will be the President Dr Arif Alvi or Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Later on, CCPO Omar Sheikh called on Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar at the Governor House.

During the meeting, Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said that the government is determined to work on the policy of ridding all institutions including the police from political interference.

It is incumbent upon the police department to ensure law and order in the entire province including Lahore and to punish the culprits of the motorway tragedy as soon as possible in accordance with the law.