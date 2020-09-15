Share:

The President of Indonesia has appointed Adam Mulawarman Tugio as the new Indonesian ambassador to Pakistan. The President of Indonesia met with the newly appointed ambassadors of Indonesia to various countries and approved their nominations.

Mr. Adam is a career diplomat and has held a number of important diplomatic positions in different countries.

Currently he is discharging his duties as Deputy Chief of Mission, Embassy of Republic of Indonesia in London, United Kingdom.

His previous assignments include Director of North American Affairs Ministry of Foreign Affairs 2016-17, Head of Bureau of General Affairs, Ministry of Foreign Affairs 2014-16, Minister Counsellor, Coordinator of Public Affairs Embassy of Indonesia in Washington DC USA, Diplomat Directorate of International Treaties, Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Similarly Mr. Adam has also served as Counsellor, Political Affairs Desk, Permanent Mission of the Indonesia in New York, Head of Section for Maritime Law and Delimitations, Directorate of International Treaties Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Third Secretary Political Affairs Officer, Consulate General of Indonesia in Berlin and administrative staff Directorate of Northern American Affairs from 1984 to 1991.

Mr. Adam Tugio did his Master’s degree in Law from American University, Washington in 1996. While, he obtained his bachelor’s degree in 1990 from Faculty of Law, University of Indonesia.

Ambassador-designate Adam Mulawarman Tugio has also undertaken various training courses. In 2007 he got Senior Diplomatic Training, in 2002 Mid-career diplomatic training and in 1991 junior diplomatic training from Center for Education and Training Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Pakistan and Indonesia enjoy excellent relations. Both countries are tied in strong bonds of friendship, which has grown deeper and deeper with the each passing day.

The former Ambassador of Indonesia Iwan S Amri who has just left Pakistan after completing his term, played key role in bringing both countries even closer.

During his tenure people to people contacts between Pakistan and Indonesia were increased besides a marked improvement in trade and business activities.

Population wise both countries happen to be the biggest among Muslim countries, therefore their population size makes them important and relevant in the comity of nations. People in both countries are industrious and resilient, which ostensibly is a big plus point.

The new ambassador is expected to take charge in few weeks. It is hoped bilateral relations will further be cemented and diversified during his tenure as well.