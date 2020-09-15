Share:

ISLAMABAD - The federal government has transferred Secretary Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Division Ali Raza Bhutta, a Grade-22 officer and posted him as Secretary Power Division.

According to the notification, “Ali Raza Bhutta, a BS-22 officer of Pakistani Administrative Service, presently posted as Secretary Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Division is transferred and posted as Secretary Power Division with immediate effect and until further orders.”

According to media reports, differences between outgoing Secretary Umar Rasool and Federal Minister Power Division Umar Ayub were on the rise over different issues of ministry.