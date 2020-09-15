Share:

QUETTA - The Standing Committee on Revenue, Excise and Taxation and Board of Revenue met at Civil Secretariat on Monday with Chairperson Dr Rubaba Khan Buledi in chair.

The Revenue authorities briefed the meeting about proposed draft of the Balochistan Revenue Act. Dr Rubaba Buledi on the occasion directed the offices of the Balochistan Revenue and Law departments to finalise the draft by removing its flaws so that it could be presented before the legislative assembly for its approval.

Enforcement of Balochistan Revenue Act would not only resolve the long standing issues of the Balochistan people but would also enable women to get their legal and Islamic rights in inheriting property easily, she said.

This Act would also resolve the long standing disputes of the people with the revenue department, she maintained.

While expressing her displeasure over the Revenue departments’ presentation, she directed the revenue officers to finalise the draft by removing its flaws and present the same before the standing committees in next meeting.

Kakar pledges to provide health facilities to public in Zhob

Balochistan Minister for Livestock and Dairy Development Mitha Khan Kakar on Monday said provincial government was taking practical measures to provide all basic facilities to masses at their doorsteps which had been ignored from 3 decades.

He expressed these views while inaugurating the Gynae ward in Zhob’s District Headquarters hospital, besides he also inspected its other branches and installation machines.

On the occasion, Medical Superintendent (MS) briefed the Minister about functional of the hospital, provision of treatment facilities to public and its requirements.

The Minister Mitha said it was our prime responsibility to provide all significant medical equipments to the hospital in order to ensure quality treatment of patients in the DHQ of Zhob, saying that it would be made exemplary hospital.

He ensured that no compromise would be made on quality of health and education and no negligence could be tolerated in these sectors. He also urged doctors and paramedical staffs to cooperate with provincial government for enhancing the capacity of government run hospitals.

He also advised the doctors and paramedical to ensure their attendance in the hospital.

“I believed in serving people and my door is always opened for people aimed to address their complaints”, he said adding efforts were underway to fulfill their promises which had been done with public during general election in the province.