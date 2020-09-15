Share:

Peshawar - Two-day Broghil Festival concluded with much funfair and traditional sports and cultural activities at Broghil National Park in Upper Chitral district on Monday.

A large number of foreign and domestic tourists enjoyed the traditional games, music and foods at the colourful event.

Various activities, including horse and yak polo, cricket, football, Buzkashi, marathon race, tug-of-war, wrestling, music and other traditional games were part of the festival.

The KP Tourism Department and the Upper Chitral district administration jointly organized the event.

Commissioner Hazara Division Zaheerul Islam was the chief guest at the concluding ceremony. Officials of the Tourism Department, district administration, Chitral Scouts and a large number of spectators were also present on the occasion

Deputy Commissioner Lower Chitral Naveed Ahmad, District Police Officer Zulfiqar Tanoli, DC Peshawar Ali Asghar, DC Bannu Muhammad Zubair also attended the event.

Several local teams took part in the traditional games like yak and horse polo, Buzkashi and others. Tough competitions were witnessed in traditional Buzkashi games in which Chakar village team won the title by defeating Lashkargaz village team.

Similarly, the team of Garam Chashma defeated the Chalmarabad team in a thrilling match in donkey polo and won the trophy. Besides football, marathon race, tug-of-war, wrestling, music and other traditional games were also part of the festival. The spectators enjoyed the yak polo, horse polo and other games played at an altitude of 13,600 feet above the sea level.

Speaking on the occasion, Commissioner Zaheerul Islam and Deputy Commissioner Upper Chitral Shah Saud said the Broghil Festival was the first event after Covid-19 pandemic and the subsequent lockdown, which was successfully held. They said the government was committed to promoting tourism in the province. They praised the organizers for making proper arrangements for highlighting different aspects of the ancient and unique Wakhi culture.

Later, the officials gave away trophies and prizes to the winner teams.

Broghil is the home of Chiantar glacier surrounded by many other glaciers, which feed the Chitral River while the Kurambar Lake is said to be biologically active lake supporting a wide range of diversity. Broghil valley, bordering the Wakhan corridor of Afghanistan, is situated about 250km from Chitral city. Its extended glaciers, incredible wildlife, scattered wetlands, rich wilderness, green meadows and mighty mountains are the main tourism potential of the area.

Established in 2010, the Broghil National Park is a treasure of wild indigenous and migratory fauna, especially of Pamirian and Siberian bird species.