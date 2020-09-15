Share:

ISLAMABAD - Bruce Willis enjoyed a morning bike ride on his electric bike in Los Angeles. The Die Hard actor, 65, donned a light olive t-shirt with a red bandanna, distressed blue jeans and a grey bike helmet for safety as he embarked out in the luxe area of La La Land. He wore reflective sunglasses and white sneakers, stopping to snack on a pastry on the outing. This year marks the 25th anniversary of Willis’ hit film 12 Monkeys, which cast him as a time traveler named James Cole looking to quell the spread of a killer virus that has mankind living underground in 2035. It also starred Madeleine Stowe, Christopher Meloni and Brad Pitt, who received his first Oscar nomination in 1996 (Best Actor in a Supporting Role) for his portrayal of Jeffrey Goines in the movie.