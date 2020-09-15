Share:

islamabad - The capital police have registered a case against two men including the husband of PTI MPA on charges of torturing an additional and sessions judge apparently in a fit of road rage in Red Zone, sources informed yesterday.

They added that the police also arrested an accused namely Bilal, who is the servant of Chaudhry Khurram, the husband of PTI MPA Abida Raja.

The sources disclosed that several police teams have also been formed to arrest the fleeing accused Chaudhry Khurram.

They said, ASJ Muahmmad Jahangir Awan lodged a complaint with the Secretariat police stating that he left his house to fill petrol in his car from a fuel pump located at Constitution Avenue. Meanwhile, a Land Cruiser stopped near his car and two men stepped out of it and pounced at him. “They placed me under severe torture while injuring my head, face, lips, nose, and other body parts. One of them opened the door of my car and then hit back at me causing fracture in my foot,” the judge said.

He told the police that the attackers later on were identified as Chaudhry Khurram, the spouse of PTI MPA Abida Raja, and his servant Bilal.

The police registered a case under sections 337-F(v)/337-A-i/352/506/34 of PPC against the accused and begun investigation.

SP City (Zone) Umer Khan told The Nation the police have arrested an accused Bilal. He said the police is also raiding at different places to arrest the second accused.

According to a monitoring report, the Islamabad High Court meanwhile suspended the judge who had opened fire at the husband of PTI MPA, says a notification issued by the court registrar.

A copy of the notification has also been sent to the suspended judge and he has been ordered to leave the charge as judicial officer with immediate effect. The action against the judge was taken under the Punjab Civil Servants (efficiency and discipline) rules 1999.

Meanwhile, in Rawalpindi, two unidentified dacoits shot and injured a trader at City Hamilton Road and fled after snatching Rs 1.5 million from him.

The injured trader was rushed to the DHQ hospital for medical treatment where he was identified as Shabbir Ahmed.

CPO Muhammad Ahsan Younas along with SP Rawal Division Rai Mazhar reached the crime scene and supervised the investigators.

According to police spokesman, the trader was going to deposit cash in the bank when the dacoits targeted him. He said a case was registered against the accused.

Meanwhile, Morgah police, under the command of SP Syed Ali and ASP Beenish Uzair, arrested two robbers while committing a house robbery in a house near Morgah Mor. The police also seized weapons from the robbers.