LAHORE - Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore Umar Sheikh on Monday  apologised over his controversial statement regarding the Motorway  rape incident.

Talking to the media, he apologised to the victim and all other sectors, who were hurt by his remarks and said that he had no intention to give any wrong impression regarding the incident.

Umar Sheikh said, “I apologise, if my statement has hurt or offended  anyone, adding that I apologise to my sister, who was subjected to  gang-rape, as well as my sisters, brothers and all strata of society”.

The CCPO had earlier remarked that the rape victim should have been more careful and taken a safer route. 

He said, “The affected woman  left Defence area after midnight and took Motorway route instead of GT Road without adequate fuel.

“The woman called her brother instead of police and her brother telephoned the Motorway police at 130 to send a police mobile  for her help,” he added.

