LAHORE - Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore Umar Sheikh on Monday apologised over his controversial statement regarding the Motorway rape incident.

Talking to the media, he apologised to the victim and all other sectors, who were hurt by his remarks and said that he had no intention to give any wrong impression regarding the incident.

Umar Sheikh said, “I apologise, if my statement has hurt or offended anyone, adding that I apologise to my sister, who was subjected to gang-rape, as well as my sisters, brothers and all strata of society”.

The CCPO had earlier remarked that the rape victim should have been more careful and taken a safer route.

He said, “The affected woman left Defence area after midnight and took Motorway route instead of GT Road without adequate fuel.

“The woman called her brother instead of police and her brother telephoned the Motorway police at 130 to send a police mobile for her help,” he added.