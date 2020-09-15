Share:

ISLAMABAD - Renowned Scientist and Chairman of Prime Minister’s Task force on Science and Technology, Dr Atta-ur-Rahman here on Monday said clinical trials of the proposed

COVID-19 vaccine produced by a well acclaimed international company will be started in Pakistan from next week. International Center for Chemical and Biological Sciences (ICCBS) based in University of Karachi has been approved for conducting clinical trials of the vaccine. “The clinical trials will be conducted in partnership with Indus Hospital, Karachi”, he said while talking to APP. The application for conducting clinical trials of this vaccine was submitted to the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) for approval few months ago. Dr. Rahman said usually it takes two to three months to complete clinical trials of the vaccine. “In Pakistan, the clinical trials in the first phase, likely to start next week, will be completed in around three months”, he said.