Pakistan on Tuesday has reported 6 deaths in last 24 hours by novel coronavirus as the number of positive cases has surged to 302,424. The nationwide tally of fatalities has jumped to 6,389.

According to the latest figures by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) 404 persons have been tested positive for COVID-19 in 24 hours.

Till now 132,250 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 97,817 in Punjab, 37,079 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 15,962 in Islamabad, 13,621 in Balochistan, 2,426 in Azad Kashmir and 3,269 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Furthermore 2,445 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Sindh, 2,220 in Punjab, 1,257 in KP, 145 in Balochistan, 178 in Islamabad, 78 in GB and 66 in Azad Kashmir.

Pakistan has so far conducted 2,995,890 coronavirus tests and 27,277 in last 24 hours. 290,261 coronavirus patients have recovered in the country whereas 563 patients are in critical condition.