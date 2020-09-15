Share:

LAHORE - An accountability court on Monday issued bailable arrest warrants for Nusrat Shehbaz and Rabia Imran, wife and daughter of opposition leader in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif, in a money-laundering case. Accountability Court Judge Syed Jawadul Hassan conducted the case proceedings, wherein Shehbaz Sharif also appeared. As the proceedings started, the court questioned the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) prosecutor whether the bureau had filed a reply to an application of Javeria Ali, daughter of Shehbaz Sharif, for permanent exemption from personal appearance. To which, the prosecutor requested the court to grant some time for the purpose. The court granted a one-time exemption from personal appearance to Javeria Ali while allowing an application, filed on her behalf for the purpose. The court also granted a one-time exemption from personal appearance to Hamza Shehbaz and extended his judicial remand after the jail authorities stated that Hamza could not be produced as he was suffering from COVID-19.

Shehbaz Sharif submitted that he served the masses during his tenure as chief minister and claimed that his decisions caused loss to business of his sons and brother. He claimed that it was a politically motivated case.

However, the court noted that his statement was not required at this stage. It would be recorded at a later stage, as per usual practice in criminal cases, it added.

Subsequently, the court adjourned further proceedings till Sept 29 and issued bailable arrest warrants for Nusrat Shehbaz and Rabia Imran for not appearing before the court despite being summoned. The court also initiated proceedings to declare co-accused Ahmad Ali and Tahir Naqvi as absconders.

The NAB had filed the reference against Shehbaz Sharif family in a money-laundering case. Shehbaz Sharif, Hamza Shehbaz, Suleman Shehbaz, Nusrat Shehbaz, Rabia Imran, Javeria Ali, Nisar Ahmad Ali, Ahmad Khan, Syed Muhammad Tahir Naqvi, Qasim Qayyum, Rashid, Masroor Anwar, Muhammad Usman, Fazal Dad, Muhammad Shoaib Qamar, Haroon Yousaf Zai have been named accused in the reference comprising of 55 volumes.

According to the reference, the whole family committed massive money laundering of Rs 7 billion. Yasir Mushtaq, Mushtaq Ahmad, Shahid Rafique and Aftab were made approvers in the reference.