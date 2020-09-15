Share:

KHANEWAL - Deputy Commissioner (DC) Agha Zaheer Abbas Sherazi directed revenue officials to expedite process for dues recovery. He was chairing a meeting on Monday, which was attended by assistant commissioners, tehsildars, naib tehsildars and other officials. He stated that targets for water rates, stamp duties, and land revenues were increased. He directed officials for completion of land registration process. There should be improved coordination among revenue officers and other officials at land record centre. The assistant commissioners should increase visits at land record centre to monitor officials’ performance. There should be no complaints about bribe in the centre, he warned.