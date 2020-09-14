Share:

LAHORE-Director General Sports Punjab Adnan Arshad Aulakh on Monday visited Jhang and Toba Tek Singh to inspect sports infrastructure. He inspected Maee Heer Stadium, visited hockey stadium with newly-laid astro-turf, inaugurated Sir Shafiq Athletics Academy and participated in Khawar Shah Archery Academy event as a chief guest during his Jhang visit. He also distributed prizes among top performers of archery event. In Toba Tek Singh, Aulakh visited football ground, E-Library and also met Deputy Commissioner Toba Tek Singh Umer Javed, where both exchanged various issues including sports promotion and hunting fresh talent in the district.

Director Sports Hafeez Bhatti, Divisional Sports Officer Tariq Nazir, Chief Sports Consultant Shahid Faqeer Virk and DSO M Jameel were also present there.