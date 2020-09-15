Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has introduced ‘Tele Helpline Service’ to facilitate citizens with new information relevant to voting etc.

Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan inaugurated the service. The service is based on already recorded messages, which assists in providing information to common people. It is designed to answer all questions which the people ask usually.

Commenting on ‘Tele Helpline Service’ Raja Sultan said that ECP was a progressive institution and always striving to win confidence of the people through providing them quick information as they are the stakeholders.

He said the newly introduced service would be helpful and crucial for the mobile and telephone users. He directed to connect the service to the call centre in order to help people to talk to any official of ECP.

The CEC also announced to inaugurate ‘Complaint Management System’ which will help the people in reporting their complaints.