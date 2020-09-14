Share:

MANCHESTER-Australia lost four wickets for three runs as they collapsed to a 24-run defeat at Old Trafford to leave the series poised at 1-1 as England extended their lead at the top of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Super League.

Australia appeared to be cruising as they reached 144 for two thanks to a 107-run third-wicket partnership from captain Aaron Finch (73) and Marnus Labuschagne (48) before capitulating to 207 all out. Chris Woakes triggered the collapse when he had Labuschagne lbw, beginning a run which saw Australian lose three wickets for one run in eleven deliveries. “That’s as well as we’ve bowled for a while,” said England captain Eoin Morgan. “We took advantage of conditions, the ball reverse swung a little bit, went up and down. Our group of four seamers were outstanding.”

England also got themselves off the hook during their own innings. Having won the toss and chosen to bat, they ambled along at a pedestrian pace with Joe Root needing 73 balls for his 39. They looked to be in real trouble at 149-8 but then hit 53 runs in the last four overs with Tom Curran (37) and Adil Rashid (36) adding 76 for the ninth wicket. Archer made two early breakthroughs in Australia’s innings when he had both David Warner and Marcus Stoinis caught by Jos Buttler to leave Australia at 37-2. But Finch -- who escaped a run out in the first over -- and Labuschagne appeared to have put Australia in charge, prompting Morgan to bring Archer and Woakes back into the attack.

It paid dividends as Woakes removed Labuschagne, Finch and Glenn Maxwell while Archer castled Mitchell Marsh to leave Australia reeling on 147-6. Sam Curran sprang into action as he dismissed Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc in successive balls and also claimed Adam Zampa’s scalp. Alex Carey kept Australia in contention, although it was slow going as they managed one boundary in a 16-over spell, before being stumped off Rashid in the penultimate over.

“England squeezed us - they bowled a really good length. It was hard to hit boundaries but I’m still very disappointed,” said Finch. “It was getting more difficult as the match went on but that’s no excuse for the collapse. It probably wasn’t the greatest viewer match but it was good to see an equal match between bat and ball.”

Scorecard

ENGLAND:

J Roy run out............................. 21

J Bairstow c Carey b Starc......... 0

J Root c Finch b Zampa........... 39

E Morgan lbw b Zampa............ 42

J Buttler lbw b Cummins............. 3

S Billings b Zampa...................... 8

C Woakes c Carey b Hazlewood 26

S Curran c Carey b Starc............ 1

T Curran b Marsh....................... 37

A Rashid not out....................... 35

J Archer not out........................... 6

EXTRAS: (lb 5, w 8).................. 13

TOTAL: (9 wkts, 50 overs)....... 231

BOWLING: MA Starc 10-1-38-2, JR Hazlewood 10-2-27-1, PJ Cummins 10-3-56-1, MR Marsh 8-1-49-1, MP Stoinis 2-0-20-0, A Zampa 10-0-36-3.

AUSTRALIA:

D Warner c Buttler b Archer........ 6

A Finch b Woakes.................... 73

M Stoinis c Buttler b Archer........ 9

M Labuschagne lbw b Woakes 48

M Marsh b Archer........................ 1

A Carey st Buttler b Rashid....... 36

G Maxwell b Woakes.................. 1

P Cummins b S Curran............. 11

M Starc c Buttler b S Curran....... 0

A Zampa c Archer b S Curran.... 2

J Hazlewood not out................... 7

EXTRAS: (lb 11, nb 1, w 1)....... 13

TOTAL: (all out, 48.4 overs)..... 207

FOW: 1-9, 2-37, 3-144, 4-145, 5-145, 6-147, 7-166, 8-166, 9-176, 10-207.

BOWLING: CR Woakes 10-1-32-3, JC Archer 10-2-34-3, TK Curran 10-2-28-0, AU Rashid 9.4-0-67-1, SM Curran 9-0-35-3.

TOSS: England

UMPIRES: M Gough, M Saggers

TV UMPIRE: Richard Illingworth

MATCH REFEREE: Chris Broad