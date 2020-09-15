Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Establishment Division has nominated 183 officers of different services groups for 30th Mid Career Management Course (MCMC), which will start from October 5 2020.

According to the notification, 19 officers of Pakistan Administrative Service (PAS), 19 officers of Police Services of Pakistan, six officers of Office Management Group, seven officer of Foreign Service of Pakistan, 10 officers of Inland Revenue Service, Seven of Pakistan Custom Service have been nominated for the course.

Similarly, three officers of Commerce and Trade Group, three officers of Information Group, four officers of Pakistan Audit and Accounts Service, seven officers of Ministry of Railways and eight officers of Aviation Division have also been finalized for the MCMC.

The course will be commencing from 05-10-2020. The nominated officers may report to NlMs Karachi, Lahore, Peshawar, Islamabad and Quetta on 2nd October, 2020. The above nominations are subject to provision of latest Annual Medical Examination Reports to be submitted to respective NlMs.

The course fee for each participant is Rs.225.000 at NlMs, Karachi Lahore, Peshawar and Quetta except N1M Islamabad having course fee of Rs.200,000. The payment of course fee in respect of officers of occupational groups and ex-cadre officers of all divisions and their attached departments will be made by the Establishment Division.

As per Prime Minister’s directive, all ministries, divisions and departments are bound to relieve the officers on their selection for training course. The ministries, divisions and departments shall make stop-gap arrangements.