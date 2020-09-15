Share:

Pakistan on Tuesday strongly rejected "unwarranted" references to Pakistan in a joint statement of the US-India Counter-Terrorism Joint Working Group and Designations Dialogue.

Foreign Office spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhry said Islamabad's serious concerns and the rejection of the "unacceptable" reference to Pakistan in the aforementioned statement have been conveyed to the US side.

He said it is important that partner countries take an objective view of the issues of peace and security in South Asia and refrain from endorsing positions that are one-sided and divorced from ground realities.

"The international community is well-aware that Pakistan is a country most affected by cross-border terrorism, sponsored and supported by India," the spokesperson said, adding the international community also recognizes Pakistan's efforts, sacrifices and successes in the fight against terrorism.

He said Pakistan has repeatedly underlined that peace and stability in South Asia is threatened by the irresponsible policies and actions of the RSS-BJP regime in India, including towards its minorities, its state-terrorism in India-occupied Jammu and Kashmir, and its belligerence against Pakistan and other countries in the region.

The spokesperson said that the international community must urge India to reverse the course and desist from playing a role detrimental to regional peace and stability.