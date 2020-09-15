Share:

A 15-year-old girl died after she fell from the stairs of her school in Gulberg Area here on Tuesday morning.

According to the police, the teenager named Areeba was a grade nine student at the Happy Palace School, girls Campus.

The police team has reached the site and has begun an investigation into the case, he said. An inquiry committee has been formed to investigate the incident by the education department.

The school management said that the teenager's foot twisted while she was climbing the six-step stairs because of which she fell.

The body has been shifted to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital. A post-mortem examination will only be conducted after the parents' permission.

Provincial education minister Saeed Ghani taking notice of the incident has called the report of the incident from DG private schools Mansoob Siddique.