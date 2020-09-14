Share:

KARACHI -Habib Metropolitan Bank Limited and Adamjee Life Assurance Company Limited have entered into a strategic alliance for the promotion of Bancassurance products. This alliance aims to enhance HABIBMETRO Bank’s bancassurance product offering in its efforts to deliver an unparalleled level of customer service. Mian Mohammad Mansha, Chairman Nishat Group, and Mohsin Ali Nathani, President and CEO, HABIBMETRO Bank along with other senior representatives of the two organizations attended the signing ceremony. This strategic alliance is expected to play a vital role in enhancing the availability of customer-centric financial solutions to the Bank’s clientele. Through this alliance, the Bank’s customers will benefit from integrated banking and protection solutions for a best-in-industry customer experience.

Speaking at the occasion, Mian Mohammad Mansha, chairman Nishat Group said, “Adamjee Life has always been active in developing new & improved methods of business through constant research & development; processes that help us create customer convenience and accessibility.’’